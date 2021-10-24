How to buy Braves World Series tickets for games at Truist Park

You've been there all season, now you want to be there when it matters most.

The Atlanta Braves are in the World Series, and the rush for seats at Truist Park for home games is on.

Atlanta will open with two games in Houston against the Astros on Tuesday and Wednesday before heading back home to Truist Park for at least two more games.

Seats for Game 3 on Friday, Game 4 on Saturday and Game 5 on Sunday (if necessary) will be on sale to everyone starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the team announced.

First pitch for Game 3 and Game 4 is set for 8:09 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and the potential Game 5 is set for 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The Braves say inventory will be "extremely limited." Fans can sign up for Braves emails by noon to be eligible for an exclusive presale.

A 2022 A-List Season Ticket Membership provides access to World Series tickets.

Tickets are available on secondary markets, such as Stub Hub, where prices for games at Truist park start at $978 for Game 3. Game 4 tickets start at $999.

