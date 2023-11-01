Atlanta Braves, Jorge Soler hit by lawsuit after woman hit by baseball

article

The Atlanta Braves and World Series Most Valuable Player, Jorge Soler, are facing a lawsuit after a baseball fan says she was hit in the eye with a baseball thrown by Soler.

This incident is reported to have taken place during Game Three of the World Series back in October 2021. The lawsuit, filed by Mayra Norris, claims that she had no opportunity to react or avoid the baseball when it struck her, emphasizing that the alleged incident occurred when the baseball was not in play.

Mayra Norris is seeking compensation for the damages she sustained as a result of the incident and is also seeking reimbursement for her attorney's fees. Her husband is also seeking compensation for his loss of companionship, love, affection and intimacy as a result of the injuries suffered by Norris. The case is currently under review in the Cobb County Superior Court, and further developments are expected in the coming days.

Soler is now playing for the Miami Marlins.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the Braves for a statement.