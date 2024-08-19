Atlanta Braves hosting annual Alumni Weekend this weekend

article

The Atlanta Braves are set to host their annual Alumni Weekend, presented by Your Local Ford Dealer, from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25 at Truist Park. The event coincides with the Braves’ home series against the Washington Nationals and will feature a range of activities that give fans the opportunity to interact with Braves legends.

The weekend’s festivities will kick off on Aug. 23, with a Braves Legends Parade through The Battery Atlanta. Starting at 6 p.m., the parade will begin near the Silverspot Cinema at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Battery Avenue and will conclude by the Third Base Gate at Truist Park. Fans can line Battery Avenue to watch the parade, which is free and open to the public, with no game ticket required. Later that evening, at 6:50 p.m., Braves legends will be introduced on the field during the Alumni Weekend Roll Call. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. to catch the introductions.

On Aug. 24, the alumni will be available for autographs throughout Truist Park from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Maps detailing the locations of the autograph stations will be included in the Gameday playbill, available at the gates, and on the MLB Ballpark app. Autographs are first-come, first-served and not guaranteed, with each alumnus signing only specially designed Alumni Weekend autograph cards.

The evening will also feature a Softball Home Run Derby from 6:20 to 6:40 p.m., where Braves alumni will compete in a friendly competition. The event will be covered by Bally Sports Southeast during an extended Braves LIVE pregame show, offering fans unique coverage with multiple camera angles and analysis.

The weekend will wrap up on Aug. 25, with a preview screening of the documentary MLB Network Presents: One of a Kind featuring Braves legend Greg Maddux. The screening will take place at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage immediately after the game, ahead of the documentary's official debut on MLB Network later that evening at 8:00 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, fans can use the MLB Ballpark app or visit Braves.com/AlumniWeekend for maps and details on alumni stations and activities. Limited tickets for the games are still available, starting at $9.

A star-studded roster of former Braves is expected to attend, including Chipper Jones, John Smoltz, Brian McCann, Dale Murphy, Andrelton Simmons, and many more. Please note that all appearances are subject to change, and autograph lines are not guaranteed and may be cut off at any time.