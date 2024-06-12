Atlanta Braves, Habitat for Humanity surprise Austell woman with new home

Habitat for Humanity, in collaboration with the Atlanta Braves, has made it possible for Quintasha Swanson to become the first homeowner in her family.

Swanson, who serves as the executive assistant to the police chief for the city of Austell, was all smiles at her surprise celebration Tuesday. She is also a mother to her adopted daughter, Angel. Swanson expressed that her new home will be a significant part of the legacy she leaves for her daughter and future grandchildren.

"We are proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity NW Metro Atlanta to build a home for Cobb County public servant, Quintasha and her family," said Atlanta Braves Vice President of Community Affairs and Executive Director of the Atlanta Braves Foundation Danielle Bedasse. "This project will bring together our entire Braves front office, corporate partners, and fans this summer to, quite literally, build community through baseball. Habitat for Humanity works in response to the urgent need for more affordable, safe, housing options across Braves Country and beyond and we are excited to make this investment in our South Cobb community."

"Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta is grateful for the Atlanta Braves Foundation’s partnership and recognition that homeownership and stability can change a community," said Habitat for Humanity of NW Atlanta CEO Jessica Gill. "This house will make a City of Austell employee a first-time homeowner and allow her to live, work and play in the community she serves."

The Braves' front office staff will participate in a nine-week build for Swanson's new home, running from July to September, culminating in a dedication ceremony.