Atlanta Braves Fred 'Crime Dog' McGriff elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame in unanimous vote

article

Atlanta Braves fans have another reason to go wild after news broke that Fred ‘The Crime Dog’ McGriff was not only elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but it was also a unanimous decision.

A player only needs 75-percent of the committee vote to earn an election, but McGriff received all 16 from the Contemporary Baseball Era committee.

The 59-year-old power slugger and first baseman "played five seasons for the Braves from 1993-97, posting three All-Star campaigns from 1994-96 and earning All-Star Game MVP honors in 1994," the Braves wrote in a statement about the news.

In the 19 years that McGriff gave to his career in Major League Baseball, he played for six different teams. He won his only World Series title with the Atlanta team in 1995, played more games for them than any other organization and ranks fourth in slugging percentage among Atlanta players.