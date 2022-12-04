Investigators confirm gas leak involvement in deadly northwest Atlanta house fire

After a major house fire killed two people on Bolton Road Saturday, a responding investigating team was able to confirm that natural gas had indeed been involved in the blaze.

GAS LEAK DISCOVERED AFTER FATAL NORTHWEST ATLANTA HOUSE FIRE

The Atlanta Gas Light Company said they discovered a gas leak in the front yard of the house on the 900 block of Bolton Road after the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department extinguished the fire.

A neighbor told FOX 5 that she believed the gas leak led to an explosion, causing the fire. However, authorities had not confirmed that information Saturday.

By Sunday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) had gotten involved in the investigation.

"NTSB is investigating a Dec. 3 residential fire in Atlanta, Georgia where natural gas was involved," the company said plainly in a tweet about the incident Sunday late morning. Later the same day, FOX 5 saw NTSB investigators at the scene.

Sunday evening, a spokesperson for The Atlanta Gas Light Company issued the following statement to FOX 5:

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of those killed in this tragic accident," it read. "Atlanta Gas Light expects to be working with the National Transportation Safety Board on the investigation of this matter and for that reason we cannot comment further."

Atlanta Gas Light Company issued the following statement for the fatal house fire on Bolton Road Saturday night. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

After fire department put out the fire on Saturday, firefighters reported two people deceased in different locations of the home.

This investigation is ongoing. The identities of the victims are not public information at this time.