Gas leak discovered after fatal northwest Atlanta house fire

Two people were discovered dead in an aggressive house fire in northwest Atlanta. Authorities believe the tragedy may have ties to a gas leak.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department was called to the 900 block of Bolton Road where they said they found a massive fire in a one-story, single-family home.

After the responding team put out the blaze, firefighters found the two deceased victims in separate parts of the home.

Atlanta Gas Light Company said they discovered a gas leak in the front yard.

"Atlanta Gas Light’s top priority is the safety of our customers and the communities we serve," a spokesperson for the company told FOX 5 Atlanta. "The company has representatives onsite assisting the Atlanta Fire Department with its investigation."

Still, authorities have not officially disclosed a cause of the fire.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.