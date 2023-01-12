Atlanta Boat Show returns after 2-year hiatus

Does it seem like it’s been a really long time since Good Day Atlanta spent a morning at the Atlanta Boat Show? That’s because it has. Due to the pandemic, there hasn’t been an Atlanta Boat Show since January 2020, and many fans have wondered when — if ever — the annual event would return to the Georgia World Congress Center.

Well, we finally have an answer: not only is it back…but it’s back right now!

The 2023 Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show, presented in partnership with Progressive Insurance, is back in Downtown Atlanta starting today and continuing through Sunday, Jan. 15, filling the venue’s Hall C with hundreds of new boats and vendors selling pretty much anything that has to do with boating. Show organizers say it’s a particularly good year for the show, considering the pandemic actually led many people to purchasing their first boats in lieu of traveling. In fact, according to experts, more than 800,000 first-time boat buyers have hit the water over the past two years.

And organizers say the Atlanta Boat Show is a great way for those interested in boats to see what’s available on the market, bringing the top manufacturers and sales representative together under one roof. The show also features boating experts available to answer questions, fishing and sailing seminars, and a dedicated kids’ zone.

Hours for this year’s Atlanta Boat Show are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $17 for adults, and children ages 12 and under are free.

For more information on the show, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive sneak peek at this year’s big event!