Atlanta Board of Education announces proposed property tax increases

The Atlanta Board of Education has announced its intention to increase property taxes for 2024 by 4.22% over the rollback millage rate. This decision comes as part of the board's efforts to adjust to the rising property values in the county.

Each year, the board of tax assessors reviews the assessed values of taxable properties in the county. When recent property sales indicate an increase in fair market value, the assessors are required by law to reassess and adjust property values accordingly. This process ensures that the assessed values reflect current market conditions.

Georgia law mandates the computation of a rollback millage rate, which would generate the same total revenue as the previous year had no reassessments occurred. However, the Atlanta Board of Education's tentatively adopted budget for 2024 requires a millage rate higher than this rollback rate. As a result, the Board must hold three public hearings to allow citizens to express their opinions on the proposed tax increase before finalizing the budget and setting the millage rate.

Concerned citizens are invited to attend the public hearings on the proposed tax increase at the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Learning and Leadership Building, located at 130 Trinity Avenue, SW, Atlanta, Georgia. The hearings will take place on Agu. 5 at 6 p.m. and on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.