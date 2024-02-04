Atlanta Bites: Where and what to eat this month | February 2024

article

Here's the latest roundup of restaurant news from around metro Atlanta, including information on special offers for Valentine's Day.

EVENTS

The Atlanta Oyster Festival is happening 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at Atlantic Station. There will be oysters, beer, wine, mimosas, brunch punch, seltzer, live music, and more. Tickets are $60 day of the event. Early entry for $85 day of the event.

Eventide Brewing is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Feb. 10. The event promises a day filled with nostalgia, entertainment and plenty of great craft beer, where guests can "hop" into a world of whimsy and joy. Key features include an interactive photo wall where guests can claim a free beer if they spot themselves, making it a "picture-perfect pint" moment, along with an exciting raffle. The raffle's grand prize is a coveted weekday evening reservation in Eventide’s Biergarten event space, valued at $700, truly a "dream come true" for any beer enthusiast. The event is all ages until 6 p.m. when it’s 21 and up.

Scofflaw Brewing is hosting its 7th annual %#$@ Cancer Event on Feb. 17. The event will feature Scofflaw’s %#$@ Cancer beer, an IPA that honors late partner Scott Selig’s charismatic, tenacious spirit with a bold expression of cryopop hops. Proceeds from this beer support the leukemia & lymphoma society. Scofflaw’s latest release, Juice Quest, will also be available at the event for all to try.

The Southern Gentleman is hosting an exclusive bourbon dinner in collaboration with Kentucky distillery Maker's Mark from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21. The evening begins with a welcome reception featuring passed hors d'oeuvres and a specialty welcome cocktail. Following the reception, guests will be seated for a three-course dinner by executive chef Banks White, paired with selections from the renowned Maker's Mark Distillery. Throughout the evening, knowledgeable representatives will guide guests through each course and bourbon pairing. Cost is $120. Each guest will receive a gift bag and raffle tickets will be available. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit Giving Kitchen.

NEW RESTAURANTS

Two new metro Atlanta CraveWell Cafe locations are opening Feb. 5. The fast-growing juice bar restaurants, located in the Westside Village shopping center at 2260 Marietta Boulevard, Suite 105 in West Midtown and at 6125 Roswell Road, Suite 1050 in Sandy Springs, will welcome customers with free smoothies and kids-eat-free celebrations. On Feb. 5, guests at each location can enjoy free smoothie samples from the crave-worthy CraveWell menu (including favorites like Banana Bliss and Lean Green) and the opportunity to register to win free smoothies for a year. On Sat. Feb. 10 and Sun. Feb. 11, kids will eat free at each location from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (featuring favorites from the kid’s menu, including the candy apple wrap, peanut butter wrap and grilled cheese sandwich) plus complimentary fresh pressed juice tastings (including the Antioxidant, Citrus Spice and Green Extreme), free smoothie tastings and balloons for kids. Throughout CraveWell’s first month of business, $1 from every smoothie sold will be donated to ACFB plus customers can enjoy $2 off all juices, smoothies, sandwiches and salads for every canned good item they donate in February.

NEW MENU ITEMS/SPECIALS

North Italia restaurant (multiple locations) is offering a special for Super Bowl from now until Feb. 11. The Calabrian Buffalo Chicken Pizza and Kale and Artichoke Pizza are priced at only $20 each and pair wonderfully with North Italia’s robust beverage program featuring hand-crafted cocktails, a variety of wine, and of course, local brews! Hand-tossed with fresh ingredients such as house giardiniera, gorgonzola, fontina, and smoked mozzarella, the Calabrian Buffalo Chicken Pizza brings all the bold flavors needed for a touchdown. The Spinach, Kale and Artichoke Pizza is handmade with fried shallots, smoked mozzarella, and zesty lemon which brings a lighter, vegetarian option to the game and pairs perfectly with shareable appetizers such as the Zucca Chips, Prosciutto Bruschetta, and Burrata Di Stagione. Guests can enjoy each pizza in-restaurant or at home through DoorDash (with 20% off when one of the pizzas is added to a delivery order of $40+ or more).

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is bringing back one of its famed dishes – Grilled Fish with Homemade Caper-Dill Sauce – offered as a sandwich starting at $10.99 and as a feast starting at $12.49. Both dishes are available through April 21. The cafe is also introducing a new White Chocolate Lemon Cookie for fans looking to satisfy their sweet tooth after a light, fresh meal.

Taco Mac (multiple locations) is leaping into February featuring Wild Leap Craft Beverages as its Beer of the Month. Hailing from LaGrange, Wild Leap presents a selection of its finest beers including Local Gold, Georgia’s number one blonde ale; Island Haze India pale ale; Alpha Abstraction Vol. 26 double IPA; and Blueberry LMN ADE sour ale. Thursday Pint Nights start at 5 p.m. with various giveaways throughout the month. Wild Leap presents a selection of its finest beers including Local Gold, Georgia’s number one blonde ale; Island Haze India pale ale; Alpha Abstraction Vol. 26 double IPA; and Blueberry LMN ADE sour ale.

Tropical Smoothie (multiple locations) has rolled out a new flavor-packed line of Tropic Bowls with the help of SNL's Chloe Fineman, who now serves as the brand's Tropic Time Concierge. Bowls include the Acia Bowl, Chia Oatmeal Pudding, Green Dream Yogurt, and Mixed Berry Greek Yogurt.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken (multiple locations) has an all-new Cajun Chicken Sandwich, which features an all-white meat breast fillet marinated in Krispy Krunchy's® mild Cajun spices, coated in its famous breading, topped with signature honey sauce, two pickles, and all served on a warm brioche bun. Enjoy this hand-held masterpiece at the recommended price of $4.99 in most locations (check your local store as pricing may vary). Add one of the brand’s mouthwatering sides for a complete meal on the go.

VALENTINE'S DAY

The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel is is hosting a fun and exciting speed dating experience, "Love at First Bite," for local singles in their on-site restaurant, The Betty. All daters will receive a 20% off coupon to dine in the restaurant after the event. It will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 7. Cost is $45 per person. Reservations strongly encouraged.

The Betty is offering a romantic and intimate Valentine's Day dinner. The four-course, pre-fixe meal will be prepared by Executive Chef Thomas Davis with desserts created by Executive Pastry Chef Terrence Scott and optional wine pairings by Head Sommelier Bill Brillinger. Cost is $95 per person. Wine pairing is $35 per person. The menu will feature Wagyu Beef Carpaccio, Steelhead Salmon Crudo, Exotic Mushroom Stroganoff, Grilled Swordfish, Raspberry & Rose Panna Cotta, and more.

APRON inside Kimpton Overland Atlanta is offering a pre-fixe menu for Valentine's Day. The menu will feature Three Pepper Bisque, Pan-Seared Mahi, Chocolate Chip Mousse Cake, and more. Available on Feb. 10, 14 and 17. Cost starts at $75.

Buca di Beppo is offering Heart-Shaped Lasagna for Valentine's Day. The Valentine's Lasagna Lovefest (available Feb. 14) will include choice of small salad, small garlic bread, Heart-Shaped Lasagna, and cannoli. Cost is $59.99. Dine-in or takeout.

Goldbergs Fine Foods (multiple locations) is celebrating Valentine's Day with the Lover's Dozen bagel platter, complete with heart-shaped bagels. Available exclusively on February 14, this platter is complete with 14 of our signature bagels and your choice of cream cheese. Available in-store, online, or in-app for pick-up only.

Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park's New South Kitchen is offering three specially-curated 4-course dinners complete with wine pairings for Valentine's Day. This intimate dining experience offers a choice of delectable dishes, starting with the Boat Day Scallops, followed by a selection of starters, entrée and desserts. The dinners will include live performances by acclaimed saxophonist Don Doolin accompanied by the mesmerizing voices of recording artists Carla Lewis and Marsha Dupre. Offered Feb. 9, 10 and 14. Make reservations through Open Table.

Corner Bakery on Peachtree Street NW and Peachtree Road NE is offering one of its famous sweets for FREE on Valentine's Day with in-store and online purchases. Must sign up for Corner Bakery's e-club to receive the code to redeem the offer.

Nakato Japenese Restaurant is offering two complimentary sushi rolls with $100 or more purchase Feb. 5 to 8 in celebration of Galentine's Day. Just bring your girlfriends and make sure to tell your server that you are celebrating Galentine's Day. Dine-in only.

Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee on Monroe Drive is offering a buy one, get one 50% off superfood latte special for Valentine's Day for customers who bring a friend, family member or significant other to the cafe in honor of the holiday.

Jimmy John's (multiple locations) is offering a new Red Velvet Brownie for Valentine's Day in addition to the limited-time Red Velvet Cookie. Not only is Jimmy John’s satisfying your sweet tooth with these mouthwatering menu additions, but they’re bringing all the drama with their NEW sultry series "Before First Bite – Red Velvet Edition." The new campaign features your favorite dating show singles – Natalie, Izzy, Bartise, Micah, and Zanab – spilling their true "confections" as they navigate the delicious twists and turns on their quest for love. Viewers can catch all the juicy drama on Jimmy John’s social channels to see where love takes these singles – whether to another sultry single or maybe a sweet treat.

