Atlanta Bites: Thanksgiving meals & other metro dining news | November 2024

From exclusive dinner series and food truck pop-ups to holiday feasts, new restaurant openings, and special Thanksgiving menus, there's plenty to satisfy your cravings. Here’s a roundup of exciting events, seasonal offerings, and festive dining options across the city – perfect for foodies and families alike!

EVENTS

Snooze A.M. Eatery is bringing a new dinner series to Atlanta called Snooze After Dark. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Giving Kitchen. The first event will take place on Nov. 14 at the Perimeter location. Tickets include an appetizer, entrée, two drink tickets, and dessert. Ticket price is $55 inclusive. More info

Cheez-It is bringing its first-ever food truck to Athens on Nov. 16. Fans will be able to try the Smash Cheez-Burger and Cheezy Pickle Dip. The truck will serve food as long as supplies last and can be found during the SEC matchup outside Paloma Park on West Washington Street. More info

Fox Theatre presents its inaugural Friendsgiving event on Nov. 18. A Foxgiving Feast will feature Thanksgiving-inspired dishes, select wines, and more. Premium drinks and signature cocktails will also be available. Tickets start at $75 plus general admission and $150 VIP admission. Early purchase is encouraged as prices may increase closer to the day of the event. In the spirit of the season, attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods to donate to the Midtown Assistance Center, supporting efforts to help the homeless this holiday season. More info

MarineMax Lake Lanier is hosting Boats, Bonfire & Bourbon from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 16. Don’t miss this chance to sip, savor, and shop while enjoying the beautiful Georgia fall weather. More info

The Woodall is hosting a wine dinner with Domaine De Cazaban on Nov. 19. The five-course menu curated by executive chef Matt Marcus will feature beef tartare rosemary tart, Brunswick shrimp with European butter, Bigeye tuna with dry-aged custard, duck rillette breast and foie, a prime strip with pommes soufflé, black truffle and horseradish, and a Point Reyes cheesecake with Chambord panna cotta. Cost is $120 per person. Reservations required. More info

NEW MENU ITEMS/DEALS

Burger King has brought back the fan favorite—sausage gravy—to its 68 locations in Alabama and Georgia. It is available between 5 and 11 a.m. Sausage gravy is offered as a side item on the breakfast menu or as an accompaniment to any breakfast item for a limited time. More info

Carrabba's Italian Grill has added several new seasonal offerings to its menu, including the Merry Berry Martini and Wood-Fire Old Fashioned; risotto blended with fennel sausage, mozzarella, grated Parmesan and Romano cheese; Rigatoni Al Forno; Short Rib Marsala; Zucchini Stefano; and Triple Chocolate Bread Pudding. Available through Jan. 13. More info

Chipotle has opened its first location in Flowery Branch at 3453 Mundy Mill Road. The restaurant features the brand's signature Chipotlane, and guests can try their Mexican-inspired smoked brisket at the new location for a limited time. More info

The Colonnade, Atlanta's second oldest restaurant, has brought back lunch service. The restaurant is now open from 12 to 9 p.m. The menu will be the same for lunch and dinner. Menu highlights include fried chicken livers, shrimp cocktail, southern fried chicken, fried catfish, pot roast, pork chops, scallops, Gulf shrimp, rainbow trout, grilled calf's liver, fresh salmon, fried okra, collard greens, dressing and gravy, macaroni and cheese, pinto beans, rice and giblet gravy, sweet potato soufflé, tomato aspic, and more. More info

Flight Club is offering magical cocktails just in time to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated musical film "Wicked." The cocktails include The Ladybird, a refreshing blend of Plantation Rum, hibiscus, lime, watermelon, and egg white; The Snapdragon made with Ketel One Vodka, grapefruit-rose, guava, lychee, lime, and dragon fruit; and the Oaxacan Seaglass, featuring a dynamic combination of Green Chili House-Infused Banhez Mezcal, lychee, lime, and ginger.

Hotel Granada in Midtown Atlanta is offering a new weekend brunch in Pom Court every Saturday and Sunday. Menu highlights include Breakfast Patatas Bravas, featuring crispy potatoes topped with cheddar, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and two eggs; and the Smoked Salmon Bagel combining the savory flavors of salmon, egg salad, chive cream cheese, red onion, capers, and tomato. A sweeter take includes the ever-changing Chef April’s French Toast, while the Pom Court Salad, topped with Manchego, pomegranate, and Marcona almonds, gives diners a lighter option—but can be paired with the Smash Burger, bringing the hearty punch with jalapeño ranch, fried green tomato, fried egg, and onion straws. More info

Panera is now offering Ciabatta Dippers—melty, delicious sandwiches paired with the perfect portion of soup for the ultimate dipping experience. Choices include the French Dipper and Spicy Chicken Dipper. More info

P.F. Chang's is introducing fried chicken to its menu for the first time in history as part of The Golden Feast. The new dining experience features Korean fried chicken, Taiwanese popcorn chicken, a sauce flight, fresh pickled cucumbers, and red onions. More info

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe has brought back its beloved Tomato Basil Soup with feta through Jan. 26. It's a comforting blend of tomatoes, basil, and a medley of spices, all finished with a sprinkle of feta for an extra savory kick. Prices start at $5.49. Taziki’s is also rolling out its in-store gift card promo, just in time for the holiday season. For every $50 spent in-store on gift cards, guests will receive a $10 voucher to use on their next in-store purchase, so they can enjoy more of their Mediterranean favorites. More info

NEW RESTAURANTS

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is opening at Midtown Promenade on Monroe Drive on Nov. 14. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The first 100 guests in line will receive free ice cream for a year. The grand opening celebration will feature a DJ, a prize wheel, a photo booth, cornhole, an onsite radio broadcast, and more. More info

Metro Diner has opened its first location in Athens at 3075 Atlanta Highway. The diner is now open for breakfast and lunch and will soon extend its hours for dinner. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes, and serious diner food. More info

Taco Mac, a Georgia institution since 1979, is opening a new location in Conyers at 1825 Southeast Highway 138 in late November. The new location will feature a 165-inch direct-view LED wall, forty 65-inch televisions for sports viewing, a unique indoor/outdoor experience, locally sourced Buffalo wings, 80 beers on tap, and more. The new restaurant will employ more than 150 team members. More info

THANKSGIVING

Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in Alpharetta is offering take & bake trays for the holidays. The menu features crowd-pleasers like Lasagna, Chicken Francese, Eggplant Parmigiana, and Meatballs, each paired with a fresh house salad and garlic bread. These meals are available in both half trays, feeding 4–6 at $75, and full trays feeding 8–12 at $150. Pick-up is available on Nov. 27, Nov. 29, and Nov. 30. More info

Cattle Shed Wine and Steak Bar at Halcyon is also accepting reservations for Thanksgiving dining from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The restaurant is serving a four-course, prix fixe menu with sommelier-crafted wine pairings for $115 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Children 12 and under can enjoy a kids' plate for $19.95 (plus tax and gratuity). More info

City BBQ will be open for pre-ordered pick-ups only for Thanksgiving. Their holiday meals, featuring turkey and all the fixings, are available to order online. The small holiday turkey meal starts at $59.99, the medium meal starts at $99.99, and the large turkey meal is $179.99. They also offer holiday ham meals at the same prices, smoked turkey breasts and whole smoked turkeys; small, medium, or large hams; a large holiday brisket meal starting at $219.99; whole briskets; sides like sweet potato casserole, smashed potatoes, baked mac, green beans, corn pudding, baked beans, collard greens, and more; and desserts. More info

Firehouse Subs has introduced a new ultra-cozy Thanksgiving Turkey sub for a limited time. The sub is made with carved turkey breast slices, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo, all served hot on a toasted sub roll. To truly celebrate the season of giving, every Thanksgiving Turkey Sub purchased supports local communities with a portion of each sale going to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. More info

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern at Halcyon is serving up a classic holiday meal with all of the fixings for just $55 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Reservations are available for dine-in from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. or pre-order to-go. They are also offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to-go, which serves 6–8 people for $165. More info

Industry Tavern on Peachtree Road NE is offering a Thanksgiving menu for pick-up. Sides include broccoli casserole and Brussels sprouts for $40; chipotle shrimp mac and cheese for $55; cornbread stuffing for $35; mashed potatoes and sweet mashed potatoes for $40; crab stuffed mushrooms for $45; turkey gravy for $9 per quart; and more. Deadline to order is Nov. 22. Must pick up Nov. 27. More info

La Madeleine is offering two holiday feast options for the holidays. The Holiday Feast, $159.99, serving up to 10 people, includes a choice of Oven Roasted Turkey Breast or Sliced Ham, Mushroom Sauce, Cranberry Apple Stuffing, Cranberry Apple Relish, individual cheesecakes, and Sourdough Baguettes. The Take & Heat Holiday Feast, offered for 4 ($79.99) or 8 people ($159.99), includes an option of Sliced Ham or Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Mushroom Sauce, Cranberry Apple Stuffing, Cranberry Apple Relish, individual cheesecakes, and Sourdough Baguettes. Both include a choice of two sides: Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans Almondine, Sweet Potato Soufflé, or Broccoli & Rice Provençal. The Holiday Feast is for delivery and the Take & Heat Holiday Feast is for pick-up. Both are available through Dec. 24 and must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. More info

Courtesy of la Madeleine

La Madeleine is offering several items for the holidays including a Turkey Cranberry Melt featuring savory roasted turkey, melted Provolone cheese, and sweet cranberry stuffing starting at $9.99; a Ham Holiday Feast Sampler featuring a trio of juicy sliced ham, cranberry apple stuffing, and crisp Green Beans Almondine for $11.99; and a Turkey Holiday Feast Sampler featuring traditional oven-roasted turkey, Green Beans Almondine, cranberry apple stuffing, and a tangy cranberry apple relish for $11.99. More info

Popeyes has brought back its Cajun-style turkey for the season. Simply order online and the turkey will arrive on your doorstep. All you have to do is thaw, heat, serve, and enjoy. Upon purchase, most turkey orders will arrive one to three business days after the order is shipped. Cost is $99 and up. More info

Raising Cane's (multiple locations) is celebrating Friendsgiving on Nov. 25 and 26. Caniac Club members will receive a FREE box combo when they buy a box combo. More info

Saint Germain at The Interlock is offering its signature savory quiches, Gâteau Basque, chocolate turkeys, and homemade apple, peach, pecan, and pumpkin pies. Orders can be placed via this link, and pick-up will be available until Nov. 27. More info

Velvet Taco (locations at The Interlock, High Street, and in Buckhead) will have a WTF (Weekly Taco Feature) featuring rotisserie chicken, cornbread stuffing, house-made cranberry sauce, peppercorn gravy, and micro celery all on a flour tortilla. More info

Ocean & Acre at Halcyon will be open from 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving, featuring a three-course prix-fixe menu of elevated Thanksgiving fare for $75 per person for adults and $32.50 for kids. More info