Atlanta BeltLine gets safety enhancements near Piedmont Park

The Atlanta BeltLine is not even finished, but it is already getting some work done.

Work begins Sunday, June 9, at 10th Street and Monroe Drive near Piedmont Park.

It is part of the Atlanta BeltLine Northeast Trail Segment One construction. Twenty-four-hour closures are expected until the evening of around 5 p.m. on June 14. Afterward, there will be single lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until September.

Atlanta BeltLine renovations near Piedmont Park will force road closures along 10th Street and Monroe Drive.

The project is geared towards improving pedestrian and bicycle safety and accessibility.

"It's great. We really need some traffic-calming right here. It's a high-pedestrian intersection and, as you can see, cars fly north and south here on Monroe, and it's pretty dangerous for pedestrians," said Scott White, who lives nearby.

Alissa Palladino, who was walking through the intersection on Tuesday evening, says the potential traffic issues are worth it. "I think a few days of having to reroute will be worth it in the end."

The renderings from Atlanta BeltLine Inc. show what's to come. "Atlanta BeltLine is managing the project in conjunction with City of Atlanta DOT," said Kynthia Gaines, Director of Construction for Atlanta BeltLine Inc. "We just ask the general public to pack their patience next week. We do understand this is going to be an inconvenience, but this will provide a better experience at the end of the day."

The project includes a new 10th Street bike lane, raised pedestrian crossing, improved crossings and pedestrian signals, and new traffic signals. "The intent of the project is to the connectivity to the BeltLine from the existing east side connector to the new northeast trail segment one that connects at Piedmont Park. It will also increase the safety for pedestrians and bicyclists at the intersection of 10th and Monroe," said Gaines.

A press release from Atlanta BeltLine Inc. states: "Detour routes will guide trail users and drivers via Kanuga to Virginia and Charles Allen to 8th Street throughout the intersection construction. In case of adverse weather, the closure will be rescheduled for June 16 through June 20.