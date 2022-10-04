Atlanta-based chain celebrates a “Twisted” 20th anniversary

It’s Taco Tuesday, but it’s not just any Taco Tuesday! Today also happens to be National Taco Day – and what better place to celebrate than at a locally-based chain celebrating two decades of Tex-Mex deliciousness!

We’re talking about Twisted Taco, of course, which began its life as a dine-in restaurant in Midtown Atlanta back in 2002. Opened by Ray Sieradzki and Paul Gibbs, the "tacos first" concept soon grew to include food court locations on college campuses across the country, and now Twisted Taco Express extends the brand’s legacy, giving it a "fast casual" makeover in Marietta. What does that mean? Owners say Twisted Taco Express serves up the tacos, salsa, and guac – but does it without the wait.

So…let’s talk about some of those tacos. A few examples off the menu include the Buffalo Bill (with fried chicken, wing sauce, and ranch dressing), the Argentinian (which features grilled steak and chimichurri sauce), and The Alamo (with blackened or fried cod and jalapeño mayonnaise). The menu also features burritos and bowls, a taco salad, and Twisted Nachos, among other entrées.

So…you ready for a very special Taco Tuesday? We sure were! Click the video player to check out our morning at Twisted Taco Express! The restaurant is located at 2960 Shallowford Road Northeast, Suite 303, in Marietta – and regular hours are 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. Click here for more information.