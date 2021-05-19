Atlanta bar to give out free Narcan kits to combat overdoses, laced drugs

There has been a flurry of online posts in the past few weeks claiming fentanyl-laced cocaine has been going around metro Atlanta. One bar is trying to help fight overdoses and laced drugs.

In just a couple of days, Star Community Bar in Little Five Points will not only host a Narcan event that’ll teach people how to administer the overdose reversal drug, but it’ll also provide a Narcan kit for free. The owners said this has become a passion project after losing a loved one to an overdose just this week.

There is now a sign that reads "please don’t do coke in the bathroom," at Star Community Bar on Moreland Avenue. The owners said they hope it’ll save lives.

This, as dozens of social media posts online claim an extra dangerous batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl has circulated around metro Atlanta.

One of those posts reads in part:

"I’d like to tell you in [a] perfect world to just stop doing drugs but I understand that can be hard for some people. If you do decide to party, please make sure you have Narcan on you."

"It’s safe, legal, and easy to train," Melanie Parker said. She is one of several people organizing the event including organizations such as Atlanta Harm Reduction.

Narcan, or naloxone, is an opioid overdose reversal drug. So far this year, there have been 50 overdose deaths in DeKalb County, eight of those involved fentanyl. Stats from Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on specifics about any fentanyl and cocaine overdoses in recent months were not immediately available.

"People are struggling with opioid addiction daily. It has gotten worse since the pandemic," Parker said.

She said the event aims away training surrounding bar staff.

Bar owners said the recent fatal overdose didn’t happen at Star Bar, but they’re educating people to ensure it doesn’t.

Parker said she’s one of the millions of people across the country who have lost a loved one to an overdose. Friday’s event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.