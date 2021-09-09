Atlanta-area animal shelters hosting free adoption event

Two animal welfare organizations are using grant funds to help clear some metro Atlanta animal shelters.

LifeLine Animal Project, in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, is offering free adoptions at all LifeLine shelters from Sept. 13 through Sept. 19.

Three Atlanta-based shelters are participating: Fulton County Animal Services at 860 Marietta Blvd.; DeKalb County Animal Services at 3280 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road; and the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive.

"We are excited to partner with Best Friends on this Clear the Shelter initiative," says LifeLine’s Fulton County Animal Services Director Lara Hudson. "With up to 60 animals arriving daily at our county shelters, staff shortages, fewer animal transports due to COVID restrictions and more people in financial crisis needing to surrender pets, it has been a brutal summer. So it’s especially impactful to have Best Friend’s support now."

Adoption fees and other expenses are waived including the pet’s vaccinations, spay or neuter and a microchip, funded in part by a $10,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society.

"Best Friends is happy to provide a grant to LifeLine Animal Project to help find Atlanta area pets homes," said Fraily Rodriguez, Director of Lifesaving Centers - East, Best Friends Animal Society. "If you’ve been considering adopting, now is the time due to a decrease in pet adoptions in shelters across the country coupled with a seasonal increase in animal intake. Add in a dramatic decrease in staff levels at shelters, which is causing reduced operations and a lower capacity for animals, and you can understand why shelters are struggling. We hope the Atlanta community will step up now for the animals."

Information about adoptable animals is available at LifeLineAnimal.org.

