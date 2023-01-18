Atlanta airport tops list for most firearms found in luggage in 2022

The world's busiest airport in Atlanta has once again taken the top spot for most firearms found in traveler's carry-on luggage by Transportation Security Administration officers.

The TSA says that a total of 448 firearms were found in luggage by security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The number of guns is 11 percent less than in 2021. However, officials say other Georgia airports set new local records for the number of firearms found. Statewide, agents found 482 firearms - a decrease of 60 from 2021.

In all, the TSA says it screened 761.4 million passengers nationwide - an increase of over 25% compared to 2021. In Georgia, 27.74 million passengers were screened departing from Georgia airports.

Nationwide, one firearm was detected for every 116.394. In Georgia, the rate is greater than double that amount, with one firearm discovered for every 40,570 passengers screened.

In addition to possible criminal charges for the firearm, travelers can face a civil penalty of up to $15,000 per violation and can have their TSA PreCheck screening benefits or Trusted Traveler status temporarily revoked.

The only way a weapon can travel on a flight is in checked luggage. And travelers must notify the airline with a description of that luggage in advance.