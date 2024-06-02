Power out at Atlanta airport

article

The power was knocked out in part of Atlanta's airport Sunday evening.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tweeted that power was out between gates B24 and B36 after an airline contractor drilled into a power line.

It's not clear how long the outage will last.

This is just the latest in a series of issues reported around metro Atlanta over the weekend.

On Friday, there were several water main breaks reported around the city, impacting residences and businesses, including medical centers.

Many events, like the Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour concerts, had to be rescheduled while repairs took place.

The outage at the airport was not related to the ongoing water service issues.

Airport officials said utility crews were assessing and trying to remedy the situation.