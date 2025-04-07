Atlanta Braves says it has bought Pennant Park

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. says it has expanded its real estate footprint with the acquisition of Pennant Park, a six-building office complex located at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, adjacent to The Battery Atlanta.

What we know:

The property, previously owned by Rubenstein Partners since 2017, spans approximately 34 acres and features more than 763,000 square feet of office space and over 2,700 parking spaces. The complex is currently more than 80% leased, with 24 tenants including major corporations like The Home Depot.

Braves Development Company, a subsidiary of Atlanta Braves Holdings, says the acquisition strengthens its position in the growing mixed-use district surrounding Truist Park.

What they're saying:

"This represents a strategic step in the growth of our real estate portfolio and creates a significant opportunity for Atlanta Braves Holdings to enhance the tenant experience while investing in the future of our growing community at The Battery Atlanta," said Mike Plant, president and CEO of Braves Development Company.

The deal boosts the Braves’ total land holdings by more than 30% and increases total available square footage across its properties to over 3 million. Officials also noted the acquisition will help support the roughly 9 million annual visitors to The Battery by providing expanded parking and amenities.

Dig deeper:

Pennant Park consists of two distinct components:

Pennant Commons: Four buildings (320, 340, 360, 380) on 17 acres, anchored by The Home Depot and 14 additional tenants. It features an upgraded communal plaza known as The Quad, with more than 1,700 parking spaces.

Pennant View: Two six-story buildings (210 and 3100) also on 17 acres, with modernized multimedia lobbies, over 970 parking spaces, and long-term development potential due to the area's ongoing urban growth.

Additional on-site amenities include two fitness centers, cafés, conference facilities, game courts, a helipad, jogging trails, and direct access to Cobb Community Transit services.

Company officials say the purchase supports their broader mission of enhancing the fan and tenant experience while exploring new ways to innovate within the professional sports and entertainment space.