Atlanta airport parking crunch causes summer travel woes

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has 10 parking lots on property, but for hours on Wednesday, 80% of the lots were full.

It has been nearly nine months since airport leaders announced the parking situation was about to get frustrating as they worked on parking upgrades; passengers are beginning to reach their boiling point as the summer heat takes hold.

"Like it’s crazy, I got here 40 minutes early, and I've been driving around," one man told FOX 5.

The parking problems come during a busy period for the airport as soaring summer travel meets less on-airport parking spaces.

"That was the worst I have ever seen," said Rick Butgereit.

At one point, Butgereit was a frequent flier. Now, he travels just a few times a year. He says last week he waited close to an hour for a shuttle at the airport’s "Park and Ride" lot.

"The influx of people was just phenomenal, people getting in line to try to get to the terminal," he said. "It was so bad that people were calling Uber to come get them in the parking lot to take them to the terminal."

The airport says it has 33,000 parking spots, but is working to boost availability by adding a new 7,000 space ‘South Economy’ deck. The addition comes at a temporary cost of 3,000 spaces while construction crews work their magic.

"We continue to improve our parking capacity, but we also encourage folks to use public transportation," said Balram Bheodari, the airport general manager.

According to parking numbers obtained by FOX 5, the airport has seen about 10% fewer cars parked overnight so far this year compared to last year, but if you ask travelers, it does not feel like it.

"We've already made the decision that from now on we're going to Uber," Butgereit. "We're not even going to roll the dice."

While the airport posts that lots are full on its website, some people would like to see more details like the number of open spaces on each lot.

Airport officials recommend travelers consider taking public transit or a rideshare to help alleviate some of the crowding until the new deck opens in late 2026.

If you plan to park at the airport, the airport recommends making a reservation.

Other parking options also include off-airport parking lots.

