Drivers can now pay for parking at Atlanta airport with Peach Pass

Drivers at the world's busiest airport have a new option to pay for parking.

Travelers can now use their Peach Pass at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's West Parking Deck.

The new service is called Peach Pass Plus and lets the airport parking payment be automatically charged to your credit or debit card that's on file.

If you already have the Peach Pass with auto-replenishments on your account, you've been automatically enrolled in the service and can use it to park at the deck starting this month.

The parking charges for the deck will stay the same whether you use the Peach Pass Plus service or not - $3 per hour or $16 per day - but officials say it'll help you get through quicker.

The parking costs will not count towards your Peach Pass balance and instead by an additional charge directly to your default card.

Drivers who want to use the service just have to arrive at the ATL West Deck. The parking system will recognize the Peach Pass and allow you in. Once you return from your trip, you'll exit the gate the same way and your card will be automatically charged.

Commuters who want to opt out of the Peach Pass Plus program can do that through the Peach Pass website or via the Peach Pass Go! 2.0 mobile app.

The airport parking payment plan is the latest addition to the Peach Pass benefits.

Earlier this year, the service announced that Georgia drivers could use the Peach Pass for toll roads in 18 other states, including Delaware, Virginia, Minnesota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.