Georgia's Peach Pass expands to toll roads in 19 states

article

Georgia drivers can now use their Peach Pass in 10 more states thanks to an expanded partnership with E-Z Pass.

Peach Pass will now be accepted for tolls in 18 states outside of Georgia.

Some of the new states include Delaware, Virginia, Minnesota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The 10 new additions come a few months after the Peach Pass added six states. It had previously only operated in Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida.

"As customers plan their business travel and road trip options in the new year, they will now have the convenience of using their Peach Pass transponder seamlessly to pay tolls in our partnering states," SRTA Executive Director Jannine Miller said in a statement. "This partnership helps us expand toll access for Peach Pass users in more states than ever before."

(The State Road and Tollway Authority)

The pass allows drivers to ride on toll lanes and get payments deducted from prepaid accounts.

In addition to the use of the Peach Pass in other states, drivers with the E-Z Pass can use it on Georgia's express lanes.

If you don't have a Peach Pass yet, you can open an account for as little as $20.