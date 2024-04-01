Atlanta airport parking or off-site? New lots, shuttle services pick up slack for travelers

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is working on adding thousands of new parking spots with a massive construction project underway. But for the time being, that means there are fewer places to park.

To help solve the problem, off-airport parking lots are picking up the slack so that all passengers can find a space.

"It's just more convenient," said Tynissa Harris. "I like the way that it is kind of on the outskirts, so I don’t have to deal with the traffic coming into the airport, and then it's very affordable."

Thousands of new parking spots are coming soon to the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

One of the airport’s cheaper parking options was shut down in October to make way for a new parking deck.

With less parking available, some will go to private off-airport lots, but even those are filling up. To help with that, Peachy Airport Parking just added about 1,200 spaces to its facility north of the airport. After 48-hours in operation, half of them were already taken.

"I'm just glad we could service them, I'm just glad we could park them," said Helen Mouat, Peachy Airport Parking Manager. "I'm just glad we could get them to the airport and off on their trip of a lifetime or whatever it was."

Mouat runs Peachy. She says for the last year they have been reservation-only, and this expansion means they now have more than 4,000 spots.

"When you're going on a trip, you're not looking where you’re parking, that's the last thing you think about," she said. "So, we don't want to make it a hassle, we want to make it easy."

Besides fewer airport parking spots, security is also a concern for some. So far this year, Atlanta Police Department numbers show dozens of vehicles have been stolen from the airport’s parking decks. But for many, the reason to park off-airport comes down to cost.

"It's cheaper, and it’s more convenient to get in here too," said Ellen Lindsay.