Keisha Lance Bottoms hosts last runway race for scholarships as mayor

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
It was the Atlanta mayor's last year running in the 5K on the Runway as mayor. She explained why the cause is important to her.

The flat course led to fast times at Saturday's 5K on the 5th Runway event, which raised money for scholarships and United Way. 

The track was a runway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Saturday's winner finished in approximately 15 minutes, but the race was about more than fast times. 

At possibly her final 5K on the 5th Runway as mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms said the results will provide educational opportunities to Atlanta students who deserve them. Bottoms spoke about her own journey applying for and earning scholarships to make her way through school. 

"(The race provided) scholarships to almost 100 students, some students getting almost $10,000 for school," Bottoms said. 

Bottoms also gave an emotional message to the city of Atlanta at the conclusion of the race.

"This is so special," Bottoms said. "We're going out with a bang. Love you, Atlanta. I thank you for allowing me to be your mayor."

Joggers and walkers had about an hour to complete the race before the runway needed to be cleared for planes. 

_____

