Atlanta airport expecting more than 4.9 million spring break travelers

The busy Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is returning to pre-pandemic travel figures.

The airport said it's expecting more than 4.9 million travelers during the spring break travel season beginning April 1 through April 18. That figure includes all travelers traveling from, to or through Atlanta's airport. The peak days are Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The busiest day, according to officials, is Sunday, April 3, when the airport expects to host 310,000 passengers.

"We look forward to hosting our visitors, and we remind all that maintaining our stellar levels of efficiency requires the participation of the airport, our partners, and our travelers," General Manager

Balram Bheodari said.

Tips for spring break travel in ATL

Atlanta airport officials recommend arriving two hours prior to domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

ATLANTA POLICE MAKE SECURITY PLANS AFTER AIRPORT GATE FISTFIGHT

Check parking options, security wait times, and open concessionaires on ATL.com.

Security changes to reduce weapons at Atlanta airport

A new security change is aimed at reminding passengers that weapons are prohibited at security checkpoints.

The airport will use a hologram in the security area that will remind passengers weapons are prohibited in carry-on luggage.

The new messaging system comes as Atlanta's airport topped the list for most firearms found at airport security checkpoints last year.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE