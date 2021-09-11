Atlanta airport 9/11 remembrance ceremony displays theme of unity

A voice carrying "The Star-Spangled Banner" carried through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and passers-by stopped to planer their hands over their hearts.

Not everyone who stopped was part of the airport's remembrance ceremony, which marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States on Saturday. Some were walking into a nearby bookstore, others were rolling their suitcases perhaps to a gate or baggage claim.

The milestone anniversary of September 11 seems to inspire patriotism even in the busiest most bustling places.

The airport organized the event to mark one of the darkest days in American history, but also as a demonstration of resiliency to never forget.

Airport General Manager Balram Bheodari said memories of the day rushed back to him on Saturday morning. Bheodari said he thought, after hearing of the first plane crash on Sept. 11, 2001, that the tragedy was accidental. He said his mind changed after watching the second plane hit.

"That memory is seared in my brain, never to be faded, never to be lost," Bheodari said.

After Bheodari spoke, Army Chaplain Roberts and Chaplain Bellamy gave remarks before leading a moment of silence for the people killed in the day's attacks and in the military in the ensuing war in Afghanistan.

"May we never forget as we put our personal biases and prejudices aside and unite as a country honoring the memories along with the many men and women serving as first responders, in the armed forces and in our communities to keep us safe," Roberts said.

