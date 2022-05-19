Atlanta 911 response misses national standard

The 911 response times in Atlanta do not meet the national standard.

When citizens attempt to call, then complain about not getting through, there is government data showing why.

The standard calls for an operator to pick up that emergency call within 15 seconds ninety percent of the time on average.

At Atlanta 911 center, the call takers meet the goal eighty-two percent of the time.

The center is in a building the city government does not own. The operation has been plagued by operational problems as well as staffing difficulties.

Ryan Solis, deputy director, told city council members on Tuesday, the operation has stabilized and improvements to those response times will happen soon.