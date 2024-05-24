Athens teenager shot in the head, 20-year-old resident arrested

A 20-year-old Athens man has been arrested for shooting a 17-year-old Athens teenager in the head on May 20, according to Athens-Clark Police Department.

ACCPD says they responded to a shooting call at 12:30 a.m. May 20 near Broad and Pulaski streets.

Upon arrival, they found a teenager with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to a local hospital and has not been released.

After an investigation, ACCPD obtained warrants against 20-year-old Quavarez Sanders of Athens. He was arrested May 23 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated battery.

This is an ongoing investigation. ACCPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Johnson at

762-400-7060 or Paul.Johnson@accgov.com.



