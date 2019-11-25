Athens police searching for 3 vehicle break-in suspects

Athens police are searching for three suspects wanted for breaking into multiple cars on a single road.

According to officials, the two men and one woman are breaking into vehicles at gyms, daycares, and grocery store parking lots on Atlanta Highway.

In each case, the suspects were looking for purses and other valuables inside the vehicles, police said.

The suspects were last seen driving a 2019 or 2020 GMC Acadia.

If you have any information on the incidents, please call Detective Nathaniel Franco at 762-400-7100.