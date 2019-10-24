Athens police release body cam video from deadly officer-involved shooting

Athens-Clarke County police released a video showing the moments leading up to one of their officers shooting and killing a woman carrying a knife.

Police said the woman, 54-year-old Bonny Thomas, approached the officer while chanting "I have a gun and a knife." She ignored his commands to stop.

Some may find the body cam video disturbing.

"I have a gun and a knife,” the woman chanted.

“Please put the knife down, please, put the knife down…” the officer repeated. “Put it down, put it down.”

The officer fired one shot at Thomas as she ran towards him with a butcher knife.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

