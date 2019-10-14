Police: Athens officer shoots knife-wielding women

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in northwest Athens Monday morning.

According to Athens-Clarke County police, officers were called to the 100 block of Chalfont Drive near Westchester Drive after reports of a suspicious person around 10 a.m.

When they got to the scene, officers met with a 54-year-old woman who they say was "brandishing a knife."

Police say the officer retreated and asked her multiple times to drop the weapon. Instead, officials say she charged at the officer with the knife "raised in a threatening manner."

The officer then fired, hitting the woman in the torso.

Medics rushed the woman to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds. Her identity has not been released at this time.

The ACCPD has contacted the GBI to investigate the shooting. During the investigation, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay.