New Athens ordinance prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender identity

A Georgia commission takes action to protect its minority communities.

The Athens-Clarke County Commission just passed a new ordinance to ban discrimination based on gender identity, sexual orientation, and race.

FOX 5 spoke with Commissioner Mariah Parker about what led up to putting this policy in place.

Parker said the board is now more diverse so there are different perspectives there to move forward with initiatives such as this. She said she's faced discrimination in Athens and that makes this a more personal issue.

"It sort of fills the gap in the lack of protections offered at the state level," she explained.

This new policy was approved by the commission during their most board meeting last week.

It aims to provide equal access in employment, housing, and public accommodations like restaurants or retail stores.

"As a member of the legislative review committee have been working on this project for about two years now – pretty much since I was sworn in back in 2018," Commissioner Parker detailed.

She said this landmark legislation will provide broad protections to their LGBTQ+ neighbors.

"It shows that we see you. We see and value as people in our community. We understand that the kind of discrimination that you may experience are real," she said.

This new legislation also bans discrimination based on race, color, religion, and sex.

Discrimination that the commission said she's seen up-close.

"There was a case of mistaken identity. A bouncer assumed there could not be more than one woman of color with natural hair that was frequenting this establishment. They assumed where one person had been banned recently for ruckus behavior, they also barred me from the establishment because I quote-unquote ‘looked similar to this other woman.’"

Commissioner Parker said in 2016, the commission passed an ordinance specifically prohibiting drinking establishments from using dress codes to target certain people.

However, that wasn't enough.

"Traditionally, those that have represented this community have not been the type to experience discrimination out in the community," she said.

She said this new legislation is more expansive, comprehensive, and easily accessible for individuals who feel they've been targeted.

Athens-Clarke County now joins several other metro municipalities to enact similar ordinances including Decatur, Brookhaven, and Atlanta.

"We're really hoping for voluntary mediation for businesses to enter into mediation with the person that was discriminated against to achieve some healing, reconciliation," she said.

Any person or business that violates this ordinance could face a fine and businesses could lose their license.

Now that this ordnance has passed, the commission’s Legislative Review Committee will form a human rights committee that will advise the commission on other issues of inclusion and diversity within Athens and be part of investigations regarding claims of discrimination.

