Officials: Missing Athens teenager could be in Puerto Rico

Georgia officials are desperately searching for a missing Athens teenager who disappeared more than two months ago.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 17-year-old Kevin Rios-Navarro was last seen in Athens on Aug. 15, 2021.

Officials say the teenager met an older female while visiting his family in Florida. In August, investigators believe that unknown woman came to Rios-Navarro's home before he went missing.

The missing teenager and the woman could be in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, officials say.

Rios-Navarro is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

"Kevin, we missed you and need you very much, please return home," Kevin's dad told the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If you have any information on where Kevin could be, please call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 1-706-613-3345 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

