Athens man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:48PM
Jake Maxwell of Athens, Georgia was arrested in connection to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. (U.S. Department of Justice)

ATHENS, Ga. - A Georgia man was taken into custody on assault charges related to the January 6th Capitol riots, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

The DOJ said in a press release that Jake Maxwell, 20, of Athens is suspected of being "engaged in physical confrontations with law enforcement officers in the West Plaza of the Capitol grounds" on January 6.

According to court documents, Maxwell "banged his hands and pushed on the riot shield of a U.S. Capitol Police officer as the officer tried to push him away with the shield."

MILTON TEEN CHARGED IN CAPITOL BREACH RAISES MORE THAN $20,000 FOR LEGAL FEES

Maxwell was arrested in Flowery Branch.

Jake Maxwell (U.S. Department of Justice)

A criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C. shows that Maxwell is charged with the following:

  • Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers
  • Civil disorder
  • Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance on February 10 in the Northern District of Georgia.

Since January 6, 2021, over 725 people have been arrested nationwide for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice.

Maxwell is the 23rd individual with connections to Georgia to be arrested on charges related to January 6.

The investigation remains ongoing.

