Athens K-9 officer's tracking leads to entering auto suspect's arrest
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens, Georgia are commending one of their K-9 officers for the quick tracking and arrest of a suspect in multiple car break-ins.
Officials say on April 24, officers responded to King Avenue on reports of a recent entering auto.
The victim was able to give police a description of the suspect and what direction he was traveling in. After receiving the information, officials say Officer First Class Turner and K-9 Officer Bruno began tracking the suspect.
Eventually, more a mile away from the first incident, Bruno led officers to a backyard on Crestview Circle. Officers located Jafari Williams allegedly committing another entering auto crime.
Williams is charged with two counts of entering auto, loitering and prowling, and simple battery on a law enforcement officer.
