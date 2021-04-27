Athens K-9 officer's tracking leads to entering auto suspect's arrest

article

Police in Athens, Georgia are commending one of their K-9 officers for the quick tracking and arrest of a suspect in multiple car break-ins.

Officials say on April 24, officers responded to King Avenue on reports of a recent entering auto.

The victim was able to give police a description of the suspect and what direction he was traveling in. After receiving the information, officials say Officer First Class Turner and K-9 Officer Bruno began tracking the suspect.

Eventually, more a mile away from the first incident, Bruno led officers to a backyard on Crestview Circle. Officers located Jafari Williams allegedly committing another entering auto crime.

Williams is charged with two counts of entering auto, loitering and prowling, and simple battery on a law enforcement officer.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.