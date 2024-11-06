Athens man charged with murdering woman at apartment

Athens-Clarke County police have charged a 27-year-old Athens man with murder after a woman was found dead in an apartment late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers received a tip about a possibly dead person at a complex located in the 100 block of Royale Road. When they arrived at 4:20 p.m., they discovered the woman, whose identity won't be released until her family is notified, had been shot.

Through an investigation, officials located and arrested 27-year-old Kendall Boone in the 300 block of Jennings Mill Parkway.

He was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime. According to jail booking records, he lives at the apartment complex where the victim was found.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Lister at Hovie.Lister@accgov.com or 762-400-7333, or Sgt. Black at Scott.Black@accgov or 762-400-7058.

Boone is being held at the Athens-Clarke County Jail on a $10,000 bond.