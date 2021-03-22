Athens-Clarke County warning school zone speeders for 30 days

article

Police in Athens-Clarke County are warning school zone speeders — for 30 days only.

The police department said on Monday, for the next 30 days, speeding vehicles captured on school zone speed safety cameras will receive warnings. After the grace period, there will be fines of $75 for first-time offenders and $125 for subsequent offences.

The police department said cameras are installed at three elementary schools:

Barnett Shoals Elementary School

JJ Harris Elementary School

Whitehead Elementary School

"Our priority is to keep our students safe. The school zone speed cameras will encourage drivers to slow down, thereby protecting children before and after school," said Dr. Xernona Thomas, Superintendent of the Clarke County School District.

Traffic studies showed a high number of speeders during school hours, the police department said.

Advertisement

"The school zone speed safety camera program is an important component of our community’s traffic enforcement efforts. These devices help us enforce the speed limit and allow us to utililze our officer resources in the most efficient manner throughout Athens-Clarke County," said ACCPD Chief of Police Cleveland Spruill. "We strongly advise drivers to be alert and to always abide by the posted speed limit. Speeding is always dangerous to people inside and outside of the vehicle."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.