Athens-Clarke County police search for suspected rapist

Athens-Clarke County police are looking for the man suspected of raping a 22-year-old woman Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the woman said she was raped by a black male with an athletic building in the area of Dearing Street and Church Street around 3:00 a.m.

The suspect was described to be wearing a grey hoody with dark pants.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Dt. Rick Dearing at 762-400-7174 or Sgt. Greg Dickson at 762-400-7070.

