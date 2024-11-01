Athens-Clarke County firefighters tackle major Winterville house fire

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (Athens-Clarke County Fire Department)

Firefighters from the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department swiftly responded to a significant house fire in Winterville on Oct. 29, officials said.

Crews were dispatched around 5 p.m. when the blaze, which originated in the garage, had already spread throughout the structure. The first units to arrive launched an aggressive attack on the main body of the fire in an effort to contain the flames, according to the department.

Subsequent crews attempted to conduct an interior operation but were forced to withdraw due to worsening conditions, including a roof collapse. Firefighters repositioned and continued their efforts from defensive locations to bring the fire under control.

Despite the extensive damage to the home, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials noted the critical role of working smoke detectors, as one resident, who had been asleep at the time, managed to escape unharmed. It is unclear whether the residence had functioning fire alarms.