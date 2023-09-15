Athens-based Creature Comforts 'brews up' Bulldogs partnership

You already know that FOX 5 Atlanta is the exclusive media partner of University of Georgia Athletics. And you may have heard that Athens-based Creature Comforts is now the official craft beer of the Bulldogs.

So, it only seems appropriate that Good Day Atlanta would spend a morning in Downtown Athens, checking out the Creature Comforts taproom and doing a little responsible taste-testing, right?

If you’re a beer drinker, there’s a solid chance you’re already very familiar with Creature Comforts. Launched in 2014, the brand quickly gained a loyal following thanks to its beers including Tropicália (India Pale Ale), Athena (Berliner Weisse), and Classic City Lager. You can find Creature Comforts beer just about everywhere these days, but you can also go straight to the source: the brand’s super-popular taproom, which happens to be located in a former Athens tire shop.

The taproom is regularly open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Creature Comforts is located at 271 West Hancock Avenue in Athens — for more information on the craft brewery, click here.

We just couldn’t wait until Saturday to get the Bulldogs tailgating started — so, click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Creature Comforts, toasting to our reigning national champs!