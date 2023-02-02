Assault suspect taken into custody after brief chase, Atlanta police say

article

The end of a brief police chase clogged a portion of Interstate 20 westbound just west of Downtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

Video provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows a couple of the right lanes of I-20 near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive blocked by a numerous police vehicle

Atlanta police say it happened just after 2:10 p.m. when officers received a call reporting an assault happening along Forsyth Street near Garnett Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and tried to detain the suspect sitting in the front seat of a vehicle. Police say the suspect, instead, put the vehicle in reverse, striking the officer. The suspect then drove away from the scene.

Atlanta police investigate the end of a brief chase that ended along I-20 just west of Downtown on Feb. 2, 2023. (Supplied)

Investigators say officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be checked out.

The officer who was struck was not injured.

Traffic along the interstate was backed up for about two hours due to the incident.