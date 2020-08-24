As students begin virtual classes, pediatrician shares tips for stressed parents

Widespread Zoom outages got the first day of remote classes for Atlanta Public Schools off to a rough start Monday.

It was another stressful glitch as parents head into the most challenging school year yet.

As students head back to "virtual" class school, pediatrician and WebMD medical editor Dr. Hansa Bhargava says parents are juggling a lot, too.

"I think it's hard as a parent," Bhargava says. "Because, even if I'm working at home, which I am now, remotely, it's managing my work schedule as well as the kids."

Atlanta Public Schools students head back to "virtual" school Monday, August 24, 2020. (FOX 5) Expand

Bhargava, who has two teenagers, came up with 3 survival tips for parents, she calls "the 3 S's."

The first,she says, is structure.

Get everyone on a schedule.

"Having a set wakeup time, a set sleep time," Bhargava explains. "Make sure the kids are dressed, and have them come down, and have breakfast. Have them set up at a desk they're used to, in a quiet place. If they're younger, you may have to oversee them. If they're older, they may be okay on their own."

Another important tool for coping is sleep.

Most students, Bhargava says, need 9 to 10 hours of sleep a night to function at their best.

"They do need to go to sleep on time, and that means good sleep hygiene," she says. "So, the screens need to be turned off within an hour of bedtime. No screens in the bedroom at all. Have them wind down with a book, if they can."

Her last tip, self-care, is aimed at parents and caregivers.

A recent survey, Dr. Bhargava says, showed a third of adults are experiencing anxiety and depression right now.

"So, I think it's really important to replenish yourself," Bhargava says. "That means taking the time for yourself, making sure that you're eating, drinking and sleeping. Also, take a few moments for yourself, whether it's walking outside, connecting with a friend, or meditating."

Kids will often take their cues from the adults in their lives.

So, Dr. Bhargava says it is important for parents and caregivers to take care of their emotional health and realize that sometimes "good enough" is good enough right now.

She says connecting with other adults can be helpful, too.

"For parents who are stressed out, I would encourage you to socialize, whether it's virtual, whether it's FaceTime or even a walk outside, socially-distanced, with masks on," she says. "I think it's just so important. "