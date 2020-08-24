Zoom outage impacts first day of virtual learning for Atlanta Public Schools

A global Zoom outage disrupted the first day of virtual learning for Atlanta Public School students.

The roughly 52,000 student district begin the year 100% virtual. The district's new superintendent toured the newly renovated David T. Howard Middle School which recently underwent a $52 million renovation.

Dr. Lisa Herring said the internet challenge forced teachers to pivot and find alternative ways to teach the students.

"The day had a unique start with a call from Zoom nationally sharing that the east coast had a problem, but here is what is amazing, the staff at Howard Middle used...Google meets to get connectivity. This season is demanding all of us maintain that level if creativity," Dr. Herring remarked.

The outage impacted the eastern United States and parts of the United Kingdom caused lots of problems during the morning hours, but Zoom reported just before 1 p.m. that it had restored service

In a twitter post and a robocalling post, the district told parents and students that they should expect to hear from their school regarding next steps and alternative ways for virtual learning.

