Argument escalates to deadly shooting outside Atlanta bar, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Downtown
FOX 5 Atlanta
One dead, two injured in shooting near Peachtree Street bar. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Police investigated a deadly shooting overnight at a bar in downtown Atlanta.

Officials said the shooting happened on Peachtree Street near Artisan's Bar and Gallery. 

Investigators said two people were fighting when the encounter escalated with gunfire.

One person was killed and another wounded, police said.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the identity of the person killed in the shooting. 

Police have not named a suspect in the shooting. 

