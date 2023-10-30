Alabama man indicted on threats against Fulton DA, sheriff over Trump case

article

A 59-year-old Alabama man has been indicted on federal charges of transmitting interstate threats to injure Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. Prosecutors say those threats were made over the probe into former President Donald Trump and others’ attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Arthur Ray Hanson, II, made his first appearance in federal court in Huntsville, Alabama on Oct. 25. He will be formally arraigned on Nov. 13 in Atlanta.

"Sending interstate threats to physically harm prosecutors and law enforcement officers is a vile act intended to interfere with the administration of justice and intimidate individuals who accept a solemn duty to protect and safeguard the rights of citizens," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "When someone threatens to harm public servants for doing their jobs to enforce our criminal laws, it potentially weakens the very foundation of our society. Our office will labor tirelessly with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to help ensure that law enforcement officials are free to serve our communities without the threat of physical attack."

The indictment outlines how Hanson called the Fulton County Government customer services line twice and left two voicemails on Aug. 6. The first call was directed to Sheriff Labat and the second for DA Willis, according to U.S. Attorney Buchanan. In both calls, the indictment state Hanson threatened violence on the public officials.

Security measures heighten outside the Fulton County Courthouse.

Hanson is accused of telling the sheriff: "if you think you gonna take a mugshot of my President Donald Trump and it’s gonna be ok, you gonna find out that after you take that mugshot, some bad [expletive]’s probably gonna happen to you;" "if you take a mugshot of the President and you’re the reason it happened, some bad [expletive]’s gonna happen to you;" "I’m warning you right now before you [expletive] up your life and get hurt real bad;" "whether you got a [expletive] badge or not ain’t gonna help you none;" and "you gonna get [expletive]ed up you keep [expletive]ing with my President."

His message for the DA was: "watch it when you’re going to the car at night, when you’re going into your house, watch everywhere that you’re going;" "I would be very afraid if I were you because you can’t be around people all the time that are going to protect you;" "there’s gonna be moments when you’re gonna be vulnerable;" "when you charge Trump on that fourth indictment, anytime you’re alone, be looking over your shoulder;" and "what you put out there, [expletive], comes back at you ten times harder, and don’t ever forget it."

"Threats against public servants are not only illegal, but also a threat against our democratic process," said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "The FBI’s mission is to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution. We take this responsibility very seriously and seek to punish those who engage in this type of criminal behavior, and to send the message that such conduct will not be tolerated."

The case was investigated by the FBI.