Arthur Blank Center for Stuttering Education and Research open satellite location in Atlanta

Communicating is something we all do on a daily basis, but it doesn’t come easy for everyone. The Blank Family Foundation wants to change that.

Tuesday, the Arthur Blank Center for Stuttering Education and Research, celebrated the grand opening of its satellite location in Atlanta.

The center's mission is to understand the nature of stuttering and provide effective treatment for everyone.

The center was first established in 2020 at the University of Texas at Austin through a $20 million grant from the foundation. An additional $12.25 million grant was gifted to establish the Atlanta location.

The center offers classes for people of all ages.

The classes for stuttering come at no cost to families.

