Arson suspect named one of Floyd County Sheriff's Top 10 Most Wanted

A man wanted for arson in Floyd County has been named one of the sheriff's Top 10 Most Wanted suspects.

Officials say 61-year-old Donald Eric Luallen is wanted for first-degree arson, second-degree criminal damage to property, and failure to appear.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff, Luallen is accused of intentionally setting fire to a home on Craton Road in Silver Creek, Georgia on Feb. 10, 2019. The home, which was in the possession of Regions Bank, was completely destroyed.

Officials estimate the damage caused by the arson totaled around $500,000.

Luallen is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 180 pounds. He does not have any documented tattoos.

If you have any information about Luallen's whereabouts, please call the Floyd County Sheriff's Office or 911.

