Suspect arrested in connection to Roswell apartment fire

A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection to a large apartment fire in Roswell, police confirmed.

Firefighters battle an apartment fire along Creekside Way in Roswell on the morning of Oct. 22, 2020. (FOX 5 )

At least 20 apartment units were damaged after the intense early morning apartment fire Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the 900 block of Creekside Way at The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge apartments just after midnight Thursday morning.

Crews found heavy flames shooting up through the roof and thick smoke billowing from the two-story apartment building.

The fire even caused a portion of the roof to collapse.

A spokesperson for Red Cross said 19 displaced families, a total of 52 people received assistance.

The suspect' identity was not immediately made available.

