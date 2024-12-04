2 charged in road rage shooting in Gwinnett County parking lot, police say

Two Riverdale residents are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that ended with a shooting.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department told FOX 5 that their investigation began on Nov. 25 when officers were called to a local hospital in reference to a person shot.

After speaking to witnesses at the hospital, the officers learned that the shooting had happened earlier that day in the parking lot of Holcomb Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners.

Security footage of the situation showed a white BMW pulling up and trying to pass a black car in the parking lot. Instead of moving to allow the white car to drive by, the black vehicle stayed in place and both cars exchanged headlight flashes.

It was shortly after that that police said the suspects, identified as 21-year-old Paola Nicole Cruz Pena and 25-year-old David Jesus Ravelo Cedeno, got out of the white car and confronted the driver and passengers in the black car. The altercation escalated into a fight and shooting.

After identifying Pena and Cedeno, detectives located the pair and their vehicle in Riverdale and arrested them without incident.

Pena is charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and battery. Cedeno is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, tampering with evidence, unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public roadway, discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct.

Both suspects are currently in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.