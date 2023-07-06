Arrest warrant for Felony Murder issued for man in Rome

article

An arrest warrant for Felony Murder has been issued for 33-year-old Floydell Quinchard Smith for the death of a man on June 27.

The Rome Police Department says Smith is responsible for killing Te'Vian Markez William at an address on Dodd Boulevard.

Anyone with any information or knowledge of his location should contact Rome/Floyd County 911 or the Rome Police Department Criminal Investigation Division a 706-238-5111.

Police say it's best not to approach Smith.