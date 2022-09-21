Arrest made in quadruple shooting during large fight in front of DeKalb County home

article

Police have made an arrest in a quadruple shooting on Tuesday evening in front of a DeKalb County home.

Mariceo Godwin was booked into the DeKalb County Jail a day after the shooting which sent three people to the hospital and injured a fourth person.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane off Rockbridge Road. DeKalb County police say officers arrived to find a woman in her 40s who was grazed by a stray bullet.

The woman told police she did not need to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police a large group of teens and young adults were in the street fighting at the time of the shooting.

Police say officers stopped two other vehicles at Memorial Drive and Village Square later determined to have fled the scene. Two teens in those vehicles had been shot. Both were rushed to an area hospital.

Another young man, in his 20s, arrived at the hospital also having been shot, police say. He told police he was also at the location.

All are expected to survive their injuries, police say.

The names of the victims have not been released.

It was not immediately clear what charges Godwin faces.